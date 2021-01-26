Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AEWU opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.05. Aew Uk Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £135.28 million and a PE ratio of 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

