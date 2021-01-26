AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (AFHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) announced a dividend on Monday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AFHP opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 336.37. The company has a market cap of £197.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 462 ($6.04).

Get AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

About AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.