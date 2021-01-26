Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after buying an additional 546,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. 57,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

