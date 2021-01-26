AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

