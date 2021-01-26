Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 16.6%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) were up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.32 and last traded at $55.11. Approximately 3,435,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,831,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on API shares. 86 Research began coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Agora alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agora stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.