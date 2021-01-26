Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.38. Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1,383,739 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.56. The company has a market cap of £69.78 million and a PE ratio of 20.71.

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) Company Profile (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

