AI Doctor (AIDOC) Market Capitalization Tops $801,347.83

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $801,347.83 and approximately $111,371.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

