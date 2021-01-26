Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Cormark raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.21.

Shares of AC opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$48.06.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -3.3428415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$2,896.94.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

