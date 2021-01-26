Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €4.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.33 ($3.92).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.55 ($5.35) on Friday. Air France-KLM SA has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.04.

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.