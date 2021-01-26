Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFLYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ABN Amro lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.