Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

EADSY stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 604,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,171. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

