Akropolis (AKRO) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $47.63 million and $15.90 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00843319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.32 or 0.04483936 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,478,938 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

Akropolis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

