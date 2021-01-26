Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Down 18.7% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $212,446.64 and $13.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00052347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00128266 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00279972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037949 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

