Alliance Global Partners Raises LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target to $5.50

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

LPTH stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 million, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 74.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

