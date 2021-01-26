Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Raymond James

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.13.

ALSN stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

