AlloVir, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 26th (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 26th. AlloVir had issued 16,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $276,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get AlloVir alerts:

ALVR stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.