Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $781.43 million, a P/E ratio of 511.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Insiders have sold a total of 182,963 shares of company stock worth $4,778,845 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

