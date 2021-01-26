Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.64. 4,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,481.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,462,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter.

