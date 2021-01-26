Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Hits $235.75 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 34.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00004196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 126.9% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $235.75 million and $228.15 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038077 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

