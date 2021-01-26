Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Natixis grew its position in Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,772.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,634.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

