Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,250.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,848.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,766.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,630.77. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

