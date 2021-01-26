Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Bought by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group makes up about 0.7% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $277,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 338,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

