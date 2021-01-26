AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATGFF. Raymond James upped their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

