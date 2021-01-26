Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.06

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.06 and traded as high as $51.17. Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) shares last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 54,762 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

