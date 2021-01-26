Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMAL stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

