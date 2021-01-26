AMATEN Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One AMATEN token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $203,821.08 and $485.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00053801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00279497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037332 BTC.

AMATEN Token Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com.

AMATEN Token Trading

AMATEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

