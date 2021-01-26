Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,177.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.