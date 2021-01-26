Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amedisys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,625,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $314.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.84. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226 shares of company stock worth $841,991 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

