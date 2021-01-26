American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.47.

Shares of AEO opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 267,549 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

