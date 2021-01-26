American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.83. 79,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,151. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

