American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.46 Million

Brokerages predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post $54.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.04 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $238.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.24 million to $238.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $265.75 million, with estimates ranging from $263.67 million to $267.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 6,652,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. American Well has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

