Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

