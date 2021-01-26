AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $431,583.13

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 56.5% against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $431,583.13 and approximately $70.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00127991 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00281069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00038826 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. The Reddit community for AmonD is https://reddit.com/