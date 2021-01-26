Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

AMPH opened at $19.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $904.48 million, a P/E ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,495 shares of company stock valued at $140,117 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

