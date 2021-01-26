Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ (AMPE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.