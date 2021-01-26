Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

ASYS stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

