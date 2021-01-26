Analysts Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

