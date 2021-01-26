Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.13. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

