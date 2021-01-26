Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.16 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.