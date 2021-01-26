Analysts Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.16). Embraer posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 132.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Embraer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

