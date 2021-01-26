Analysts Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report $278.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.64 million. Enova International posted sales of $345.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Enova International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

