Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 2,323,973 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.