Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

OCUL opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

