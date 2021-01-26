Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

OCUL opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.