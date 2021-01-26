Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 213,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 35,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

