Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.65.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

