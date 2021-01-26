Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.02. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 96,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,960. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 754.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

