Analysts Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.58 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enbridge (ENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.