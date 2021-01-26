Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,593 shares in the company, valued at $933,283.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312 over the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OptiNose by 42.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 15.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OptiNose by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 51,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $4.45 on Thursday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

