Analysts Expect Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

PULM opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.66. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

