Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

